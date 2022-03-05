Ex-Hialeah officer pleads guilty to lesser charges on alleged sex assaults

Former Hialeah police officer Jesus - “Jesse” Menocal - in a dark suit flanked by family and his attorney -walking out of federal court after pleading guilty to three counts of violating the rights of victims while a police officer

MIAMI – A former Hialeah police officer pled guilty on Friday to three federal charges of violating the rights of victims.

The FBI arrested Jesus “Jesse” Menocal, a decorated officer and SWAT team member, in 2019. He was under an investigation into alleged sexual assaults of girls and women while on duty dating back to January 2015.

“When I left the police station, I felt like I left all my dignity, all my innocence,” one of his victims said on Dec. 19.

Under a prior indictment, which included a felony count, Menocal could have faced decades or life in prison. With the new deal, he could face up to three years in prison.

Menocal, 34, had been fighting against the charges for years and his family was suffering because of it, said Jude Faccidomo, his attorney.

“Jesse made a decision today, as a father, husband, as a son to put this behind him,” Faccidomo said about his decision to agree to a new deal with prosecutors.

Menocal will not be able to appeal his case and he will not be allowed to work as a police officer ever again.

