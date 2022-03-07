Miami Beach real estate scammer arrested making over $30-thousand dollars with fake apartment listings

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police officers arrested Jeremy Antonio Rivera for engaging in a systematic ongoing scheme by acting as a realtor and scamming victims into making payments for three different apartments.

Rivera was a previous tenant for an apartment unit at 934 Meridian Ave. He utilized a real estate agent to rent out the unit by providing a fictitious New York state driver license belonging to “Christian Vega” with his photo for the rental application.

Rivera stopped making payments on the apartment.

Between October 18, 2021 and October 19, 2021 Rivera met with a total of three victims at his apartment which they all saw listed on Facebook marketplace police say.

Rivera identified himself to the victims as the realtor/prospective landlord and showed the victims the apartment, had them sign a contract to lease agreement, and collected a total of $10,350 from the victims.

After providing the victims with a move-in date, Rivera stopped answering the phone calls and deleted the Facebook marketplace advertisement.

Ad

Between January 6, 2022 and January 14, 2022, Rivera again acted as a realtor/ prospective landlord under the name Joseph Russo for Palmen Realty and showed a total of 7 victims an apartment located at 1352 Euclid Ave.

After Rivera showed the apartment to the victims, he requested to meet with another male at an office building located at 1111 Lincoln Rd. when the victims arrived to 1111 Lincoln road, the unknown male provided the victims with a contract to lease agreement and collected a total of $10,450 in cash.

Rivera provided the victims with a move-in date, stopped answering the phone calls, and deleted the Facebook marketplace ad.

Police reported that Between January 28, 2022 and February 2, 2022, Rivera posted again under a different name, Keith Mayer for another apartment rental located at 3710 Collins Ave.

An unknown female showed the victims the apartment and redirected the victims to an office building at 1111 Lincoln Rd. where the victims met with Rivera.

Ad

He collected a total of $9,450 in cash and provided the victims with a move-in date, he stopped answering the phone and deleted the Facebook marketplace advertisement yet again.

A total of 15 victims were affected by Rivera’s actions and a total loss of $30,250 was reported.

According to the police report, Rivera is facing charges of: