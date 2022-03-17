Shooters 911 calls: ‘He shot a person twice at the bar’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Audio of 911 calls after Tuesday’s fatal gunfire at Shooters Waterfront highlights the panic that surrounded the popular restaurant.

Fort Lauderdale police released the 911 audio on Thursday.

Detectives say a former Shooters employee, Angel Candelaria, 33, shot restaurant server Jordan Siddiq, 35, after a dispute shortly after Siddiq arrived for his shift.

Siddiq suffered two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, investigators said. Candelaria was arrested in a nearby garage after a brief manhunt.

Hear the 911 audio below:

Candelaria faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond at the Broward Main Jail.

Fort Lauderdale detectives are asking the public’s help to collect video of the incident, saying it can be uploaded by clicking here.

Witnesses or others with information about the incident are urged to call Detective Sergeant Steve Novak at 954-828-5556 or Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-6561. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Siddiq’s family.