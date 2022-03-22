Orange County Sheriff’s office releases never before seen Miya Marcano crime scene photos

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a135 page report that has never before seen crime photos and possibly the last known image of Miya Marcano,19, alive.

Marciano disappeared from her Orlando apartment in September of 2021.

A little more than a week later the teen’s body was found in a wooded area of Orlando.

Police discovered she was bound by duct tape.

The only suspect in her death, a maintenance man had used a key fob to enter her apartment shortly before her disappearance. days later he killed himself.

One of the photo’s from the report shows the window to Marcano’s bedroom open, blinds disheveled, and her room in disarray, which her family said from the start was not like her.

Police also found a small piece of furniture propped up against the teen’s bedroom door.

A still frame from surveillance video shows Marcano leaving work before walking to her apartment.

Officers searched the suspect’s car and found black duct tape with pieces of hair that later came back to belong to Marcano.

Macano was a Flanagan High School graduate and had moved to Orlando to attend school.

Police say the suspect in her death made romantic advances toward her that were repeatedly denied.