WATCH: Shoppers rush to help woman from attempted rape inside WalMart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Cellphone video shows the moments after a man tried to sexually attack a woman shopping inside a Walmart.

The video shows shoppers running to help the woman and two men pulling the 28-year-old suspect off of the victim.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Sunday, March 20 at 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart at 3200 NW 79th St.

Investigators said the victim was shopping when Brendan Jarmal Harvey of Miami Gardens approached her from behind. Harvey allegedly approached the woman from behind, pulling up her dress while touching her backside. He then pushed her to the ground and ripped off her underwear. The victim was screaming as he attempted to sexually assault her, according to the report.

Investigators said one shopper jumped on the suspect’s back as he was on top of the victim and started to pull him off of the woman. Another man also helped and they were able to get the man who police now identified as Harvey off of the woman.

They helped the woman “resist further attacks” from the suspect, according to Miami-Dade Police who responded to the incident.

Harvey was in bond court on Monday. The judge notably unsettled said aloud. “This is pretty disturbing” while mentioning that Harvey was already on probation when the incident happened.

The judge told Harvey that he is to stay away from the victim and the Walmart store.

His bond was set at $50,000.