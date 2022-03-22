76º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: Shoppers rush to help woman from attempted rape inside WalMart

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Northwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade County
Cellphone video from inside a Walmart captures good Samaritans pulling man off of woman inside a Walmart.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Cellphone video shows the moments after a man tried to sexually attack a woman shopping inside a Walmart.

The video shows shoppers running to help the woman and two men pulling the 28-year-old suspect off of the victim.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Sunday, March 20 at 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart at 3200 NW 79th St.

Cellphone video captures the moments shoppers jump into action to pull a man off of a woman inside a Walmart.

Investigators said the victim was shopping when Brendan Jarmal Harvey of Miami Gardens approached her from behind. Harvey allegedly approached the woman from behind, pulling up her dress while touching her backside. He then pushed her to the ground and ripped off her underwear. The victim was screaming as he attempted to sexually assault her, according to the report.

Investigators said one shopper jumped on the suspect’s back as he was on top of the victim and started to pull him off of the woman. Another man also helped and they were able to get the man who police now identified as Harvey off of the woman.

They helped the woman “resist further attacks” from the suspect, according to Miami-Dade Police who responded to the incident.

Harvey was in bond court on Monday. The judge notably unsettled said aloud. “This is pretty disturbing” while mentioning that Harvey was already on probation when the incident happened.

The judge told Harvey that he is to stay away from the victim and the Walmart store.

His bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com. She has a bachelor's degree from Emerson College, Boston, and a master's degree from SUNY-Empire State.

email