Airport worker arrested for murder of man buying and selling gold in Miami-Dade

Daniel Roche was arrested for a murder in Miami-Dade County.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Officers arrested a 22-year-old man early Friday morning in Hialeah for the murder of a 43-year-old man in south Miami-Dade County.

Daniel Roche stands accused of fatally shooting Luis Hernandez shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday outside of his apartment in the West End neighborhood.

His wife, Staci Shantezk, said Hernandez sold jewelry.

“He was selling gold. He sells and buys and sells and buys,” Shantezk said.

Detectives believe Roche, who is an airport worker, shot and killed Hernandez during a robbery, according to the arrest form.

“My dad heard everybody screaming and then my dad ran up to him and he was laying on the floor on his stomach,” Shantezk said.

A witness recorded a video showing police officers’ efforts to revive him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Hernandez dead at 14907 SW 80 St., in The Seasons Townhome complex, south of the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club.

Roche is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

