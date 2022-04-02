Residents in Pembroke Pines and Miramar feeling effects of brush fire

Firefighters were fighting a brush fire on Friday night and Pembroke Pines residents were feeling the effects of the heavy smoke.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Firefighters were fighting a brush fire on Friday night and Pembroke Pines residents were feeling the effects of the heavy smoke.

Some of the residents of a mobile home community said their cars were covered in ashes. Some reported experiencing difficulty breathing.

The flames were burning west of the intersection of U.S. Route 27 and Pines Boulevard.

Officials said the smoke could affect visibility on Saturday morning.

Over 10,000 acres of dry land has burned so far.

People living nearby in Pembroke Pines and Miramar found ash covering their cars and dusting their homes.

At one point, flames came within a mile of the Holly Lake Mobile Home Community in southwest Broward County.

The Florida Forest Service put fire trucks behind the mobile home park in case the fames got any closer.

Fire officials said the fire is connected to the L-30 fire which was reported Thursday off Krome Avenue.

