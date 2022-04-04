Officers evacuate North Miami Beach building over safety concerns

The residents of the 55 units at an apartment building were forced to evacuate over safety concerns on Monday in North Miami Beach.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The residents of an apartment building in North Miami Beach’s Eastern Shores gated community are suddenly homeless on Monday.

Police officers started to evacuate the building along Northeast 167th Street, near Northeast 25h Avenue, over safety concerns.

“They said, ‘Grab anything light and get out of here,’” said Clara Ulffe, a resident. “I have my other sister who has four children. This is crazy.”

According to Miami-Dade County property records, the building is part of the Beach Club Villas Condo subdivision. There were 55 units occupied in the building.

Arthur Sorey, the city manager, said the building owners were working to get the building up safer for months, but the engineer said the city had to get everyone out immediately.

“The building was not deemed safe after the work being done on it,” North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFilippo said.

Jacob Ohayon told Local 10 News he was on the verge of buying the six-story property, but backed out recently after feeling pressure to speed up the deal by owners.

“The truth is, if this would’ve actually happened, I would’ve been in such bad shape because I was biting onto something more than I can chew,” said Ohayon.

Residents have a 2 p.m., Tuesday, deadline to evacuate. Management promised to return April’s rent to the tenants in about two days. Officials are asking tenants to call 305-646-9101 for more information about the evacuation.

This is a developing story.