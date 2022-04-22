Man punched on plane by Mike Tyson has previous criminal record, TMZ reports

The man at the center of a viral video where former boxing champ Mike Tyson took some swipes at him on a JetBlue filght has a criminal history, media outlet TMZ has learned.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The man who was attacked by boxing legend Mike Tyson before taking off on a Jet Blue flight from San Francisco to Miami refused to cooperate with investigators about the incident, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

TMZ is identifying the passenger as 36-year-old Melvin Townsend who apparently has a prior criminal record. TMZ reported that Townsend has been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances, and trafficking in stolen property.

Two videos showed Tyson punching Townsend and another video where the passenger showed a friend who was filming on his cell phone cuts on his face on Wednesday night.

On Thursday night, Tyson ended up making it to Miami Beach where he was in town for a cannabis conference. He was seen on video alongside Ric Flair and Rick Ross at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Collins Avenue.

Tyson’s team said in a statement about the plane incident.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

Mike Tyson is not facing any charges and JetBlue has not commented on the situation.