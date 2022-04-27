Second arrest made in North Miami Beach gas station shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police have arrested Christopher Junior Louijeune, 26, in connection with a shooting that occurred this month at a Valero gas station.

The shooting occurred April 18 at the Valero gas station at 1900 NE 163rd St.

Louijeune was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Newly obtained surveillance footage shows an armed man shooting at a driver at a Miami-Dade gas station.

After a judge signed a warrant for Louijeune, North Miami Beach police found Louijeune after they said he attempted to run away Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.

According to police, the shooting began over an argument over gas and then a woman made a phone call to her friend, who was Louijeune.

Jeanna Renous was the woman who called Louijeune before he showed up armed to the gas station within three minutes of the call, police said.

Police said Louijeune tried to kill the man Renous was arguing with.

According to a police report, officers arrested Renous shortly after the incident occurred.

She faces charges of attempted felony murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is being held without bond.

Louijeune faces charges of attempted felony murder, using a weapon while committing a felony, and throwing or discharging a deadly missile/discharging a firearm in public.