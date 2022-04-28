NBA fines Heat forward Markieff Morris $25,000

Markieff Morris of the Miami Heat looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 113-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris joined teammate Jimmy Butler in a unique category on Thursday as both were levied fines by the NBA.

The league announced that Morris has been fined $25,000 for “Interfering with live game play while on the bench.”

During Tuesday’s Game 5 between the Heat and Atlanta Hawks, Morris grabbed De’Andre Hunter.

Morris was on the bench at the time while Hunter was an active player.

Officials gave Morris an unsportsmanlike technical foul as a result.

Miami went on to win the game 97-94 and claim the series in five games.

A $15,000 fine was announced earlier in the day for Butler for an “obscene gesture” he made from the sidenline during Tuesday’s win.

The Heat will host either Toronto or Philadelphia in the second round, with Game 1 coming up Monday night at FTX Arena.