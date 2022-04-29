Monestime’s district coordinator facing public corruption charges appears in court

A Miami-Dade County employee is facing public corruption charges. Evelt Jeudy is Commissioner Jean Monestime’s district coordinator. Corrections officers booked Jeudy, 59, shortly after midnight Friday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioner Jean Monestime’s district coordinator appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Friday afternoon. Investigators identified Evelt Jeudy as a defendant in a public corruption case.

Jeudy’s alleged crimes go back to 2016. Monestime did not answer questions about the case, and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did not release the arrest warrant.

“Given that this matter is now in the hands of the criminal justice system, I am not at liberty to comment further,” Monestime said in a statement.

Attorney Arthur Jones was representing Jeudy at bond court. Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer reduced Jeudy’s bond from $148,000 to $99,000. Jones wanted it reduced further, but Glazer didn’t budge.

Jeudy’s long list of charges includes racketeering, organized fraud, 15 counts of official misconduct, six counts of grand theft, and unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior.

After he was arrested, corrections records showed Jeudy was also facing four counts of official misconduct 10/1/6, two counts of grand theft, three counts of unlawfully filing a false document, five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification, two counts of notary who falsely takes an acknowledgment of an instrument, and four counts of fraudulent use of personal identification.

Jeudy was also facing two counts of fraudulent use or possession with intent to use the personal identification information of a deceased individual or dissolved business entity, conflict of interest/ exploit official position, conflict of interest for soliciting or demanding gift, and conflict of interest/ disclose gift.