UFC fighter Colby Covington suffered brain injury during attack in Miami Beach, documents reveal

MMA fighter Colby Covington is seen speaking to Miami Beach police after he was attacked on March 21, 2022.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – UFC fighter Colby Covington suffered a brain injury after he was allegedly attacked by fellow MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal last month outside a restaurant in Miami Beach, court documents obtained by Local 10 News show.

According to the documents, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Masvidal for charges of aggravated battery, due to Covington suffering a brain injury in the March 21 attack, and criminal mischief/damaging personal property, because about $15,000 in damage was sustained to Covington’s Rolex watch.

The incident occurred outside the Papi Steak restaurant on South Beach.

In video obtained by Local 10 News, Covington is seen leaving the restaurant when he is ambushed.

According to Masvidal’s arrest report, Covington was leaving the restaurant when Masvidal ran up on him and began punching him in the face.

Police said Covington was struck in the mouth and eye, and suffered a fractured tooth.

His $90,000 Rolex watch was also damaged during the attack, including by sustaining scratches and a bent/broken wristband, authorities said.

“You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids,” Masvidal told Covington, according to the police report.

According to the report, Covington spotted three to four other men approaching him in an aggressive manner, so he pushed off one of the men to create distance between them and re-entered the restaurant.

Covington told police that Masvidal was wearing a blue surgical mask, a hoodie and sweatpants, but he was able to identify him because of their long-standing relationship.

The two fighters were once friends, training partners and even roommates, but their relationship soured.

Earlier in March, they settled their beef in the ring, where Covington dominated Masvidal.

Masvidal is a Miami success story. He rose from backyard fights to a main draw for the UFC.

He is expected to be arraigned in court sometime this month.