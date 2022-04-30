Hialeah man accused of stealing phones from SunFest fans

Officers accused Jose Garcia, of Hialeah, of stealing phones from SunFest fans on Friday night in West Palm Beach.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested on Saturday after officers accused him of stealing phones at the SunFest Music Festival in West Palm Beach.

Jose Garcia dropped three stolen phones valued at about $3,800 when a sergeant approached him late Friday night, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the police department, there were pickpocketers zig-zagging their way through the crowd. Some of them were carrying backpacks. There were similar crimes at the Ultra and Tortuga music festivals in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies booked Garcia, 28, shortly before 4:35 a.m., on Saturday at the main detention center. He is facing a grand theft charge.

Ad

For information about phones stolen at SunFest, call 561-822-1909.