Father’s story about how his daughter died under scrutiny

Police questioned the parents of a toddler killed after they say she was hit by a car, but now there are questions.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Local 10 News heard from the father of a 2-year-old girl that he said was hit by a car that then took off.

Last Thursday, Mickenson Cherident was visibly distraught and we asked him questions about the car that he says hit him, his wife, and the toddler in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Through a translator, he said he didn’t know the color of the car or the make. Subsequently, we received grainy surveillance video from him showing what he thought might be the car.

But now there’s a twist to the story.

Local 10 News asked Jackson Janvier, the pastor, and the family spokesperson, who helped translate into English what Cherident told us about the hit and run.

“We have heard that there was no car involved. That perhaps they fell off a bicycle,” we told Janvier.

He responded: “I can’t say anything about it. The case is under investigation.”

On Thursday, the parents were questioned by police for more than 7 hours after they found inconsistencies in their story.

It led us to ask Janvier, “Have you heard they made the story up because they were afraid of immigration issues?

“I don’t think so but that could happen, too. OK?” Javier said.

We know police recovered a bicycle at the scene.

We asked Janvier what it is that he believes happen?

“I believe that something is not really right,” he said.