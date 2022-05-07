Here’s a list of party pit stops to make during Formula 1 race weekend

Plenty of pit stops all over Miami during race week where VIP is the name of the game.

MIAMI BEACH – The party got started earlier this week for people going to Formula 1′s inaugural Miami Grand Prix and Magic City’s nightclubs have pulled out all the stops for the best VIP experiences and the race is fueling nightlife with some of the hottest celebrities.

“It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jose Velez, global marketing director for Smirnoff.

Adam Borden, executive director of VIP services at Story nightclub said: “This is one of the biggest events coming to the Magic City.”

On Wednesday, Rick Ross got the party started at E11even.

On Friday night, Snoop Dogg was expected to make a stop with Travis Scott on Saturday and Tiesto closing out the weekend.

“You can expect the typical craziness of E11even but we’re going overboard with our theatrics,” Gino Lopinto, operating partner at E11ven said.

To get in tickets start at $100, but for some of the more exclusive packages, expect to pay up to $100,000.

“Some of the crazy packages we have start at $5,000 and they go all the way up to $100,000 for the owner’s package which is presented by E11even Vodka. I think it’s going to change the game. We have monster weeks here already like Art Basel, Music Week . . . Super Bowl, when it was here in 2020, was our biggest year in the history of nightlife. For me and my partners personally, we all think, along with a lot of business community in Miami that F1 will outdo Super Bowl in Miami,” Lopinto said.

Story is another one of the places to be.

“It’s going to be all celebrities, the best performers. We’ve spent months preparing for some of this talent and this entire weekend. it’s going to be incredible,” Borden said.

Tickets for the hot spot start at $40, but tables start at $5,000.

We can’t forget about The Fontainebleau on Miami Beach, with tickets starting at $250 and VIP tables on offer too, but regardless if you’re in VIP or not, drinks are included.

“We will have Smirnoff and Johnny Walker as sponsors of the race night events. We will have David Guetta, Medusa, and Calvin Harris performing for the first time in Miami,” Velez said.