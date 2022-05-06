Formula 1 Miami 2022: Drivers practice for inaugural qualifying race

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Formula One drivers were practicing on Friday night for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens.

Twenty cars were racing on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit at the Miami International Autodrome, built just outside of the Hard Rock Stadium.

The ten teams were preparing for the qualifying race on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Traffic closures

6 p.m to 9 p.m.

Northwest 27th Avenue northbound lanes will be closed from Northwest 191st Street to Northwest 203rd Street.

Northwest 199th Street will be closed in both directions from Northwest 14th Court to Northwest 27th Avenue.

9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

FloridaTurnpike’s Exit 2X will be closed.

