Explosive training operations happening Wednesday at Homestead Air Reserve Base

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – There will be something explosive going on in Homestead on Wednesday.

The 482nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will be conducting training operations from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The squadron announced that there would be a minimum of eight explosions during the training.

Residents in the area were warned not to be alarmed if they heard any noise.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the Homestead Air Reserve Base Public Affairs line at 786-415-7330.