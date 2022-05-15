New video shows different angle of deadly plane crash on Miami bridge

There is new video of the deadly plane crash that happened on a bridge in Miami on Saturday.

A small, single engine plane lost power in midair and attempted to land on the bridge, flying right in between traffic before hitting an SUV head-on.

New video taken from the Haulover Inlet Bridge shows the plane flying over vehicles, with one SUV swerving to avoid it, moments before it crashed down.

The pilot of the small plane sadly lost his life after the wreckage burst into flames.

Emergency calls went out seconds after the plane first appeared over the bridge as the Cessna 172 clipped two vehicles before making a crash landing.

Witnesses jumped into action to try and help the victims, as seen on multiple cell phone videos.

Bystanders were in shock, though video showed some risked their own lives to get to the victims.

Sadly, 36-year-old pilot Narciso Torres died in the crash.

He was a longtime Miami-based air traffic controller.

Two of Torres’ relatives were also aboard the plane. They survived, though one is still recovering in the hospital with extensive burns.

A pair of victims on the ground were also injured in the crash that happened in broad daylight on a Saturday afternoon.

A mother and her two small children were in one of the vehicles hit by the plane.

The NTSB is currently sifting through the what’s left of the aircraft wreckage.

A spokesperson for NTSB released a statement to Local 10 News, which read, in part:

“Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. "

The investigation could take up to two years to complete.