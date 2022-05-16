Miami man wins big after playing Jackpot Triple Play Lotto game

MIAMI – A Miami man became a millionaire after playing the Jackpot Triple Play game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Daniel Alvarez, 49, won the $1.95 million prize during the Feb. 25 drawing and has since claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Lottery officials said he purchased his winning quick-pick ticket from La Esquina Tropical, located at 1060 SW Eighth Street in Miami.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,492,240.62.

La Esquina Tropical will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held on Tuesday at 11:15 p.m. with a $1.4 million jackpot.

“For $1, JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn,” a Florida Lottery news release stated. “Players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set and the second set will be randomly Quick Picked.

“Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won.

“Players win by matching the three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. Players can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding Combo for $1 more.”