Victim identified following alleged murderous crime spree of man who was arrested while naked

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – One of the victims has been identified following a violent crime spree across northern Broward County on Friday.

Loved ones told Local 10 News Elizabeth Carmona was the woman killed inside of a unit at a Coral Springs apartment complex.

That’s where detectives spent much of the weekend, gathering clues and carrying out bags and boxes of evidence.

On Sunday a mass was held in Carmona’s memory at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Coral Springs, where loved ones gathered to say goodbye.

Carmona is the aunt of the 10-month-old baby who also died after sustaining traumatic injuries in that apartment.

Elizabeth Carmona (WPLG)

A neighbor, 35-year-old Dale Daniel Spidle, is currently in jail after being arrested while naked late Friday.

He’s accused of premeditated murder and a laundry list of other charges for allegedly carrying out a wild crime spree through Broward County.

He appeared before a judge on Saturday.

The drama began after a hit and run on Wiles Road. Investigators traced the tag to the apartment complex, and that’s where Carmona and the baby were found.

Police believe Spidle was also involved in a four-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach where he’s accused of shooting three people and killing one.

Spidle is then accused of fleeing in a car of one of the shooting victims and crashing again, this time in Coconut Creek, ultimately leaving behind the mangled stolen car.