Mauled dog not only one injured at Miami-Dade boarding facility this year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After the mauling death of a labradoodle at a northeast Miami-Dade pet boarding facility over the weekend, another pet owner is coming forward to say her dog also suffered injuries at the Pet Poodle Resort and Spa earlier this year.

Ryan Udelson told Local 10 News Tuesday night that his beloved dog, Ralphy, was mauled at the facility, located on Northeast 24th Place, while he was on a family trip over Memorial Day weekend. He said the facility took a day to inform him.

“The owner had told us that another dog viciously attacked him the day prior and that the dog had been deceased for a day,” Udelson said.

Daniella Benshabbat has a similar story to Udelson’s. Luckily, her dog, Louie, survived.

Benshabbat said when she picked up Louie at the facility after boarding him there in February, he began limping.

“I get home, find that the dog had dried blood all over his chest and his paw,” she said. “Underneath, was pure flesh.”

Benshabbat said she spent hours and hundreds of dollars at an emergency vet and, then, despite his initial promises to pay, she never heard back from the owner of the Pet Poodle Resort and Spa.

“I texted him the vet bill, texted him photos, he did not respond,” Benshabbat said.

She posted a warning in the company’s online reviews.

“I was trying to protect this from happening to other people,” she said.

Local 10 News spent Wednesday working to contact the facility’s owner, but he dodged our calls and never showed up at the facility.

Udelson said he’s filed a police report and hired an attorney.

“I owe it to Ralphy, so this doesn’t happen to other dogs and other families don’t need to go through this,” he said.