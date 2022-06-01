Vote on moving Miami-Dade Urban Development Boundary delayed for second time

The critical vote over whether to allow development on sensitive land in deep south Miami-Dade County has been deferred again.

The fix was seemingly in to delay the vote, which now allows developers more time to build their case.

The developer’s attorney had his request granted before he even finished asking the question.

It’s deferral number two for the decision to move the so-called Urban Development Boundary (UDB), drawn 40 years ago to protect fragile lands, for an 800-acre industrial development that promises jobs and progress to south Miami-Dade County.

“Sometimes you have to see the future,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa. “Balance, protect the environmental and protect the people.”

Two weeks ago, hundreds of people lined up to weigh in on the topic.

Most of them were against moving the UDB, including staff analysts at county, state and federal levels.

The development team didn’t have the votes that day, but they did get the first deferral.

There was no opportunity for the public to make any comments Tuesday, as they were closed by Commission Chairman Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz, who defends the developer-friendly process.

While some believe this is a big advantage for the developers, others believe it’s just prolonging the inevitable.

“I can’t imagine this application is going to change or alter in that short period of time that would make this project viable,” said Miami-Dade District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins.

The new date for a vote is Sept. 22.