Weather leads to delays, cancellations at Miami International Airport

Numerous people were spotted sleeping on the floor of Miami International Airport Friday morning as they were waiting to find out when they could be rebooked onto a flight.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As a tropical system heads toward South Florida, weather has been blamed for numerous flight delays and cancellations at Miami International Airport.

One woman told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that she flew in Thursday night from New Jersey and is still waiting to be rebooked onto her connecting flight.

“Yesterday was supposed to be 1:50 from American Airlines,” she said. “They canceled it for 5:40, then they changed it to 5:15. We didn’t get on the plane until after 6. The plane took off at 8. We got here at 10:30, and I’m still waiting in the airport until now.”

MIA officials confirmed that 245 flights were delayed and 143 were canceled Thursday.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, there were 40 canceled departure flights and 13 delays, along with 12 canceled arrivals and 35 delays.

