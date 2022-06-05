BSO deputies among those hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes

Three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash that happened late Saturday night in Broward County.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash that happened late Saturday night in Broward County.

Two of those injured were deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and the driver responsible is still on the run.

The three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, a red GMC pickup truck ran a red light, hitting a marked BSO car with two deputies inside, and also hitting another car.

When responding deputies got to Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street, the driver of the pickup was nowhere to be found.

The deputies and one other person were rushed to the hospital while evidence was being gathered at the crash site.

There has been no update from authorities on the status of any of the three victims.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.