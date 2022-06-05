82º

Dozens of residents in Coral Springs apartment building forced to evacuate

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Residents living in an apartment complex in Coral Springs had to be evacuated and many are now searching for a place to live.

After the torrential rains on Saturday, residents grabbed whatever they could before leaving the building located at 1225 Riverside Drive.

The American Red Cross is working to assist some residents with a place to stay.

Other say they don’t know where they are going to go.

Power to the building has been shut off.

Officials said there is no timeline as to when residents will be allowed back into the building.

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

