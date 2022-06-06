Tenants forced to evacuate Coral Springs apartment buildings confront management, demand answers

Dozens of residents forced to evacuate two Coral Springs apartment buildings over the weekend confronted management Monday, demanding to know when they will be let back in their homes.

City inspectors deemed the buildings, located at 1225 Riverside Drive and on Northwest 39th Court, unsafe after torrential rains from a tropical system moved through South Florida Saturday.

The water damage inside some units in the building on 39th Court, the Sherwood Forest Multi-Family Complex, was so bad that city inspectors deemed the entire structure unsafe.

The Sherwood Square Apartments on Riverside Drive were evacuated because excess water leaked into its electrical panel.

“The water was leaking on one of the electrical panels in the main building, it could have caused a fire,” Sherwood Square resident Tyler Stewart said. “The building itself has had issues for a while.”

After Sherwood Square residents confronted management Monday, Local 10 tried to get answers as well. We asked Lewis Moscovitch, a representative of Symphony Residential Management, if there was a timeline for fixing issues in the building.

“We don’t have an exact timeline on it just yet,” Moscovitch said.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents of both buildings, offering temporary shelter at a nearby senior center and discounted hotels to displaced residents.

Symphony Residential Management is offering help as well, but some residents told Local 10 it’s not enough.

“They’re not being charged for rent as they are not allowed in their apartments and they will be credited those days towards future rent,” Moscovitch said.

Representatives said crews will be present Monday to start fixing issues at Sherwood Square and that residents should be able to return within a matter of days.