Border Patrol: 23 migrants arrive at popular Key West beach in ‘homemade’ boat

KEY WEST, Fla. – Witnesses called police to report there were more than 20 migrants in a small fishing boat named “Venus.”

They arrived at Smathers Beach, the largest public beach in Key West, on Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, described the neatly painted wooden boat as “homemade.”

Slosar also reported federal agents detained 23 of the migrants, who said they were from Cuba. He released a photo showing some of them were seating on the sidewalk along South Roosevelt Boulevard. The group is part of an increase in Cuban migration.

The U.S. Border Patrol released this image of a boat reporting 23 Cuban migrants were in it on Wednesday in Key West. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border agents have encountered about 115,000 Cuban migrants from October to April in the United States and more than half of them were just in March and April, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Ad

The Del Rio Sector reported 44,000 encounters and the Yuma Sector nearly 40,000. The Miami Field Office and the Miami Sector weren’t as busy. The data shows they encountered about 910 and about 810 of them were single adults.

Slosar has been documenting the dangerous makeshift vessels migrants are using to cross the Florida Straits. He reported they were investigating the Wednesday arrival of the 23 migrants with the help of local authorities.

Location

Related social media

#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄: Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents responded to a migrant landing at Sugarloaf Key in the Florida Keys. 12 migrants (adult males) from #Cuba were taken into our custody. The investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/7rdhbhy23m — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) June 2, 2022

Key West, FL: 10 migrants from #Cuba were taken into #BorderPatrol custody on Tuesday evening after making landfall on a homemade vessel constructed of Styrofoam. This is a dangerous journey across the #Florida Straits onboard a homemade vessel.

#DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/0pTlA1Mlwl — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) June 1, 2022

Today, #BorderPatrol agents responded to a migrant landing in #KeyWest & took custody of 3 #Cuban nationals. The group arrived on a homemade vessel & reported that they spent over 3 days out at sea. As summer temps rise, this becomes an increasingly #dangerous journey at sea. pic.twitter.com/YcvIulo9Kz — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 31, 2022

#𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: 28 migrants were taken into #𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 custody during the past 12 hours. Agents & @mcsonews partners responded to multiple migrant landings in the Florida Keys involving homemade vessels. No injuries were reported. #sunday #cuba #florida pic.twitter.com/sdlwn24oYa — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 29, 2022

At 1:00 a.m. this morning, #BorderPatrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall in #KeyWest. 4 Cuban migrants (adult males) were taken into custody after they arrived on a commercial fishing vessel. #saturdaymorning #Cuba pic.twitter.com/dSnVg88ONn — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 28, 2022