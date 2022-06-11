Cutler Bay has gotten 24 inches of rain in the past 7 days, flooding continues

Many roads have been under water for days and still causing trouble for some willing to take the risk of driving through.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Another day of rain in communities already flooded in Cutler Bay and residents are struggling to deal with the water.

At least 24 inches of rain has come down in this community in the past seven days and counting.

Many roads have been under water for days and still causing trouble for some willing to take the risk of driving through.

“The more it rains the higher it gets,” one resident said.

Some residents have chosen to pull over only to be left wondering how to make it to their destination when it comes to driving through the flooded streets.

A man was trying to get to work, but the high-level waters couldn’t let him pass through safely.

“Trying to work I can’t get through the water is too high,” he said.

Cutler Bay, isn’t the only community, facing these issues, but parts of Homestead as well.

Near Southwest 284th street and 136th avenue, roads were flooded and one neighborhood park was completely submerged.

A driver said he is too afraid to drive down this street to his home. As well as neighbors saying - it’s been like this for a whole week.

“It’s nothing we can do about it because we have no one to call,” one resident said.

Residents said the water is receding painfully slow.

On Friday. there was another round of wet weather also causing concern up in North Miami.

Slick roads may have caused a rollover crash on Biscayne Boulevard at 135th Street. Luckily, good Samaritans helped to rescue people inside.

Police said the driver and others involved only suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say when coming across roads like this, turn around and find an alternate route.

The issue in many of these neighborhoods is often times there is no alternate route to get to your home.