Man killed by Miami-Dade police was conflictive, neighbors say

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime, Kendall West, Kendall
Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming Wednesday in their Kendall West neighborhood in Miami-Dade County. They knew who she was.

A mother regularly argued with her son, Richard Hollis, and sometimes police responded to their apartment at the Peppermill Condominium complex, at 8000 SW 149 Ave., west of Kendale Lakes.

Neighbors said Hollis, 21, was conflictive. Earlier this year, officers arrested him for battery on an elderly neighbor who tried to intervene.

“He pushed me and I fell backward,” the victim said in Spanish about the battery in April.

On Wednesday, an officer shot Hollis — who was armed with two knives — after he didn’t follow commands, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Hollis to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, formerly the Kendall Regional Medical Center, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Neighbors, including the one who was a victim of battery, described Hollis’s mother as a “nice lady” and a “wonderful person” who had two dogs and was courteous and kind.

As the mother grieved, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating the police-involved shooting.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

