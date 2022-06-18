‘Cop on the beat’: Rep. Val Demings challenges Sen. Marco Rubio

Rep. Val Demings, a former police chief in Orlando, is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio in the November elections.

MIAMI – In a new campaign ad, Rep. Val Demings, better known in Orlando as Chief Demings, said defunding the police is “just crazy” and “it’s time to send a cop on the beat to the Senate.”

With nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, the Democrat reminded voters that she was the first woman to serve as police chief of the Orlando Police Department.

“Protect and serve Florida, that is what I have done as a police officer and as chief,” Demings said.

Demings has represented Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2016 and was an impeachment manager in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

On Friday, in Orlando, The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police endorsed her opponent, Sen. Marco Rubio, who is seeking his third term and is ahead in the polls.

“Congresswoman Val Demings is a do-nothing House member,” Rubio said.

In March, both Rubio and Demings reported raising more than $30 million.