Investigation into boy’s shooting death continues in Pembroke Pines

It has been 10 days since 15-year-old Achilles Lopez died. Witnesses said his stepmother was playing with a gun when it fired striking and killing the teen in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – It has been 10 days since 15-year-old Achilles Lopez died. Witnesses said his stepmother was playing with a gun when it fired striking and killing the teen in Pembroke Pines.

Tyrani Lopez, the victim’s sister, is heartbroken.

“He was an extraordinary person. Everything I wished for in a brother is what he was ... I didn’t think in a million lifetimes, even if I had another brother, they would be like him,” she said.

Attorney Eric Schwartzreich said a lot goes into prosecutors’ decision to file charges.

“It’s not a one size fits all. It’s not an easy decision for prosecutors,” Schwartzreich said adding, “They will look at someone’s prior criminal history; someone’s history with firearms.”

Schwartzrwich said these types of cases are complex and take time. The Pembroke Pines Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

“Nothing will bring my brother back,” Tyrani Lopez said.

Related stories