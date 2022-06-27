7 children among Cuban migrants to come ashore in Key West

25 Cuban migrants make landfall in the Florida Keys on June 27, 2022, on this boat.

KEY WEST, Fla. – A group of Cuban migrants came ashore in Key West Monday morning, including seven children.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, a total of 25 migrants were taken into custody.

He said they arrived to the Keys on a wooden boat called the Rio Azul.

The children on the boat were accompanied by family members, Slosar said.

#HappeningNow in #Florida: 25 migrants from #Cuba were taken into #BorderPatrol custody this morning after making landfall on a wooden fishing vessel in Key West. There are 7 juveniles accompanied by family members in the group. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/UDsOz0qFml — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) June 27, 2022

No injuries were reported.

The group is expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

This fiscal year, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection had nearly 140,000 encounters with migrants from Haiti and Cuba so far, as opposed to about 88,000 last year, according to federal data last updated in May.

Graphic: Data on migrants from Cuba and Haiti