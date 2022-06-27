86º

7 children among Cuban migrants to come ashore in Key West

U.S. Border Patrol detains 25 migrants

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Monroe County (Florida), Cuba
25 Cuban migrants make landfall in the Florida Keys on June 27, 2022, on this boat. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

KEY WEST, Fla. – A group of Cuban migrants came ashore in Key West Monday morning, including seven children.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, a total of 25 migrants were taken into custody.

He said they arrived to the Keys on a wooden boat called the Rio Azul.

The children on the boat were accompanied by family members, Slosar said.

No injuries were reported.

The group is expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

This fiscal year, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection had nearly 140,000 encounters with migrants from Haiti and Cuba so far, as opposed to about 88,000 last year, according to federal data last updated in May.

Graphic: Data on migrants from Cuba and Haiti

Federal data on migrants from Cuba and Haiti this year. (US Border Patrol)

