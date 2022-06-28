South Florida advocates hold demonstrations supporting both sides of abortion debate

The reversal of Roe v. Wade is drawing more action from advocates on both sides of the debate.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The reversal of Roe v. Wade is drawing more action from advocates on both sides of the debate.

More than a hundred strong converged at the center of Florida International University with a single message.

“We want to show that a lot of people are opposed to this decision,” said pro-choice advocate Nathalie Saladrigas.

That landmark decision by the highest court in the nation reversed Roe v. Wade and rolled back a woman’s 50-year right to an abortion.

So they marched on Monday, not only with words but with signs to demand action.

“Women that do not want to carry a pregnancy to term are going to do it anyways,” said Pedro Guerra. “They’re going to end up dying and it’s going to be a disaster.”

On the same campus and within earshot of the pro-life march, prayers of thanks among FIU’s pro-life and catholic members.

“We want to make abortion not just illegal but unthinkable, but right now our focus is just to pray, thanksgiving and celebrate for this beautiful event,” said Emily Chaffins with FIU Catholic Panthers.