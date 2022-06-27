Views on abortion vary in South Florida

The reactions to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade continued Sunday and Monday.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Among the opponents of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade was a group of teenage girls in Weston who were raising funds to support Planned Parenthood.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was among the Republicans from Florida who supported the top court’s decision and said the ruling doesn’t outlaw abortion.

“I think a woman should be able to do what she wants with her body, but birth is not reproduction, conception is,” Diaz-Balart said during This Week In South Florida.

Without the protection of the U.S. Constitution, the decisions about women’s right to an abortion are left up to the states.

In Florida, attorneys for providers of reproductive care urged a judge Monday to block Florida’s ban on abortions for pregnancies that are 15 weeks old or longer.

The state law — which goes into effect on Friday — doesn’t include exceptions for victims of human trafficking, rape, or incest.

Mayte Canino, the deputy organizing director of Planned Parenthood of South Florida, said the clinics were receiving women from other states who wanted an abortion.

“It is really important to me that women have bodily autonomy and the right to their own bodies and that’s what we’re out here fighting for today,” Canino said during TWISF.

