FILE - Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service hosted an Independence Day fireworks celebration on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

It was the first time since 2019 the annual spectacle was be fully in-person.

There was a concert that began at 8 p.m. leading up to the big event.

The fireworks show began at 9:09 p.m.

Fireworks were be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

A stream of the event can be found below: