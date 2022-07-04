Fireworks show returns to Independence Day celebration at Bayfront Park

MIAMI – A beloved South Florida Fourth of July event is making a big return following a couple of down years.

Partygoers began claiming their spots at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami on Monday afternoon for the big Independence Day bash.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

The setup is beautiful and the fireworks show is back for the first time since 2019; it was cancelled last year out of respect for the Surfside building collapse victims and their families, and two years ago it was COVID-19 that shut the show down.

People walking in are greeted by a huge and beautiful American flag, and what else does a Fourth of July party need but lots of food, as there are several food trucks on site to serve whatever assorted appetites may arrive at the festive shindig.

The stage is set for live music and there are inflatables ready to go.

There is also a large police presence to make sure everyone stays safe while enjoying the festivities.

In light of the tragedy unfolding in Illinois, where several people were killed and dozens wounded by a suspected gunman earlier on Monday during an Independence Day parade, safety is on the minds of many at the event.

“That came across my mind and I looked around and for some reason when I saw the cops and fire truck, it gave me a little bit of sense of calm, but it could happen anywhere and it’s just sad that that’s going on right now, that we can’t enjoy a day like today without any sort of violence, so we’re grateful to be here right now and the fact that we don’t have anything like that going on in Miami…only the heat,” said Haddy Bojani, who is visiting South Florida from Virginia.