Large police presence responds to Sunrise home of man arrested for shooting at Coral Springs hospital

It is not known why so many authorities converged on the home of 46-year-old Sami Qureshi or whether it had to do with a search, though neighbors told Local 10 News they may have seen a bomb squad at one point.

SUNRISE, Fla. – A large police presence was called to the home of the man arrested for shooting at a Coral Springs hospital.

Both Sunrise police and Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles were seen crowding the block of Northwest 39th Street in Sunrise late Thursday night, where the home was located.

Qureshi faced a Broward County judge on Thursday following his arrest the day before.

Police say Qureshi is who fired several shots at Broward Heath Coral Springs, breaking multiple windows.

Coral Springs police said surveillance video and other leads led them to Qureshi, who had recently been arrested by Sunrise police on an unrelated charge.

Social media posts made by Qureshi appeared to show him shooting at the hospital while driving in his vehicle.

Police said Qureshi confessed to the hospital shooting while in custody.

He was granted $200,000 bond during Thursday’s hearing, but prosecutors indicated that more charges could be coming.