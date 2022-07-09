3-year-old left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes, BSO says

The Broward County Sheriff 's Office provides law enforcement in 14 Broward County cities and towns and all of its unincorporated areas.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a three-year-old was left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said just before 3:45 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a child located home alone in the 3300 block of Northwest 33rd Court in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies confirmed that the child had been left home alone and, while on scene, made contact with the child’s mother, St. Louis said.

Investigators with BSO’s Child Protective Investigation Section are looking into the case, she said.