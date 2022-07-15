BSO IDs gunman in Tamarac murder-suicide, continues nearby murder investigation

Deputies were still at the scene of a Tamarac apartment complex Friday where a woman was killed two days prior. They also identified the gunman in an unrelated murder-suicide nearby.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies identified the man they say was the gunman in a Tamarac murder-suicide Thursday morning as they continued to investigate an unrelated homicide at an adjacent apartment complex mere hours before.

According to a news release from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Russell Gardner shot a woman multiple times, killing her and then killed himself at their residence in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard.

Deputies found them both dead on the kitchen floor. They also found four children, ranging from 5-months to 11-years-old, inside physically unharmed.

BSO did not publicly identify the woman owing to Marsy’s Law.

Neighbors said they could hear screams just before deputies arrived.

“(We) heard two people arguing and heard some screaming and heard the police sirens come in,” resident Jeneice Bradshaw said.

Deputies have released few details about Wednesday’s incident, but remained at the scene at the nearby Tamarac Village apartments Friday afternoon as they continued their investigation into the killing of a 23-year-old woman.

Family members identified her as Kayla Hodgson. Deputies have not said how she died nor have they publicly identified any suspects.

Two homicides on back-to-back days shook up neighbors.

“I’m shocked because we are in a safe area,” resident Marian Ramirez said. “I just feel kind of insecure and unsafe because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.