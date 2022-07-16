COVID positivity rates increase in South Florida, state data shows

MIAMI – COVID positivity rates, an indicator of the spread of the disease, increased in South Florida, according to the state’s Department of Health’s report of July 8-14 data published on Friday.

Broward County had the highest increase. The new case positivity rate went from 17.6% to 19.6% in two weeks. There were 7,169 new cases, according to the state data.

Miami-Dade reported the most cases. The new case positivity rate increased from 18.5% to 19.4%. There were 15,850 new cases.

Monroe’s new case positivity rate increased from 20.4% to 21.2%. There were 225 new cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data on hospitalizations and testing showed Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties had high COVID-19 levels.

The more contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 is driving the latest surge of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

STATE INDICATORS

Florida’s new case positivity rate decreased from 22.5% to 21.2%.

With 78,245 new COVID-19 cases, Florida’s total since March 2020 increased to 6,640,046.

The state’s death toll increased from 76,193 to 76,662.

THE EXPERTS

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky asked the public earlier this week to stay up to date on the booster shots.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, recommended the use of face masks when indoors in public spaces, early testing, and access to antiviral treatment.

RESOURCES