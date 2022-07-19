Police seek North Miami gym employee who smashed patron’s skull with metal bar

North Miami police are looking for a gym employee accused of smashing a patron’s skull with a metal bar, leaving him with severe injurie

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are looking for a gym employee accused of smashing a patron’s skull with a metal bar, leaving him with severe injuries.

The incident happened on June 28 at the LA Fitness off Northeast 123rd Street in North Miami.

According to police, a man was working out when there was some sort of verbal altercation between him and an employee. The altercation turned physical, when the suspect started using a metal bar to smash the victim’s head. Police described the suspect as an LA Fitness employee.

Police said the injuries as severe and, in their report, said “several gym members used towels to cover (his) injury.”

Gym goers were shocked at the news.

“Something like that can’t happen,” patron Sandra Crowds said. “That’s something that can’t happen. You don’t expect that in a gym. No, not in a gym, not anywhere.”

Police said medics took the victim to Aventura Hospital.

The general manager of the LA Fitness location did not respond to Local 10 News’ requests for comment.