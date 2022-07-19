State looks to charge accused teen OfferUp thief as adult

Miami-Dade prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old accused of stealing an iPhone from a woman who used the OfferUp app, dragging her with his car and running over her foot during the crime, as an adult.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old accused of stealing an iPhone from a woman who used the OfferUp app, dragging her with his car and running over her foot during the crime, as an adult.

Jaeger Bonilla decided not to appear in Miami-Dade court Tuesday as he faced a felony robbery charge.

“He’s not going to be able to strike again,” the victim said. “I hope he learned his lesson.”

Police said Bonilla coordinated the fake sale, agreeing to pay $750 and meeting the woman at her North Miami Beach address.

After the robbery, the victim messaged Bonilla that she was going to the police. She got a one-word response: “cool.”

Ad

“I really want to thank the news,” she said. “Somebody that recognized him came forward.”

Bonilla’s mom didn’t have much to say to Local 10 News when we stopped by their Miami Gardens home, where the teen was arrested.

Bonilla will stay in detention until his next court date as officials comb through his record and decide whether he will be charged as an adult.

He’s set to appear in court in August. More arrests could be possible, as Bonilla was not the only person in the car.