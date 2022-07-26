Political signs targeted in South Florida as election season heats up

Campaign signs are everywhere, and some people go too far when seeing signs for politicians and candidates they don’t agree with.

DAVIE, Fla. – It seems every political season is more tense than the last.

Campaign signs are everywhere, and some people go too far when seeing signs for politicians and candidates they don’t agree with.

“She knew we had cameras because the light turned on,” remembered Angel Ortiz. “That’s why she showed the middle finger.”

Ortiz and his family said an unknown woman went after the campaign sign posted on their front lawn in Davie.

“You should have respect,” said Ortiz. “Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, you should have respect for each other. I would never do that personally.”

The family’s camera system caught the woman in a car, driving slowly past their home off Nob Hill Road in Davie.

In the video, you hear laughter and see a woman ‘flipping the bird.’ The car drives off and returns just a few minutes later. The woman gets out and bends the sign, before throwing on the ground.

She then flips them off one more time.

Ad

“I told my family I’m going to report it,” said Ortiz’s father, Lelis.

The family filed a police report in order to have the incident on the record.

They were shocked someone would be that enraged over the sign, which supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time we’ve seen similar cases in south Florida.

From sign snatchers in Fort Lauderdale targeting signs for Joe Biden, to a Donald Trump sign vandalized in the city of Miami, this happens more often than people may think, and violators can face charges like trespassing, theft and vandalism.