Broward man pleads guilty to mailing hitman $10K to kill ex’s new boyfriend

Prosecutors say Ryan Hadeed, of Pembroke Pines, mailed money and instructions for a hitman to target his ex-girlfriend's new love interest.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a hitman $10,000 in a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 43-year-old Ryan Hadeed admitted to mailing a letter to the intended hitman saying: “I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa.”

Hadeed continued his mailings, officials said, including a description of the man he wanted killed, his address and his likely travel schedule.

He also sent $10,000 cash and a deadline for the killing, according to the USDOJ.

“Hadeed left the country on a one-way ticket the same day the hitman received the cash and pictures,” a USDOJ news release said. “During a secondary customs inspection of Hadeed when he returned to the U.S. from his international trip, additional evidence of the crime was uncovered. Law enforcement officers, who had learned of the crime, arrested Hadeed.”

The man Hadeed tried to have killed is still alive and still with Hadeed’s ex-girlfriend, federal officials said. Hadeed, on the other hand, is likely to spend time in federal prison.

He faces up to 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to a charge of using the mail to commit murder-for-hire.

He’s set to be sentenced in federal court on Oct. 26.