Miami commissioner’s homeless ‘transition zone’ plan draws skepticism

MIAMI – A Miami city commissioner wants to create a “transformation and transition zone” to rid Miami streets of homeless encampments, but it’s already getting some opposition over the plan’s proposed optimal location.

The latest plan in Commissioner Joe Carollo’s quest to rid Miami streets of homeless encampments would create what’s being described as a safe, secure pop-up shelter community with services available.

There are three types of temporary housing outlined in what will likely be a part of the commission’s meeting Thursday.

Of five proposed sites around the city—including Overtown near Camillus Park, Allapattah, Liberty City or downtown near José Martí Park—the plan considers Virginia Key “optimal.”

Opposition is already growing among those who use the recreation areas and others working to restore the historic site.

“Since we’re trying to restore this area, I’m not sure (about) having a lot of people here who leave trash,” Carlos Ortega said.

Carollo hasn’t yet put his name to the plan publicly, though he’s been on a mission to move homeless encampments for months, including with an “adopt-a-homeless-person” plan.

Still, those on Virginia Key were highly skeptical.

“They would have to walk like three miles to get to the bus stop to go anywhere,” Jack McEntire said.

Carollo did not respond to Local 10 News’ request for comment as of Wednesday evening.