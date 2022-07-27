Suspect wanted for deadly North Bay Village hit-and-run arrested in North Carolina

A man wanted for a deadly crash in that happened in Miami-Dade County last month has been apprehended.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A man wanted for a deadly crash in that happened in Miami-Dade County last month has been apprehended.

US Marshals have taken the suspected hit-and-run driver into custody on unrelated warrants.

The news of his arrest has brought a sense of relief to the victims loved ones nearly a month after a mother and her two children were killed in the fiery North Bay Village crash.

The suspected hit and run driver has been identified as 24-year-old Julius Bernstein.

Detectives believe he was driving a black Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed before hitting the family’s vehicle and taking off.

Cyndi Orsatelliz and her two daughters, 12-year-old Maria and 15-year-old Sophia, were killed.

Hours after the arrest, Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter spoke to the husband and father of the victims by phone.

Samir Saidi says he feels a sense of relief but is devastated.

“My entire family, I lost my entire family due to this individuals reckless driving,” Saidi said. “My two daughters, they were angels.”

Local 10 News was there when dozens attended a vigil for the three.

The crash happened on June 17 on the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway.

Moments before impact, nearby surveillance cameras captured a car speeding, and then a ball of flames.

Since then, police have been searching for Bernstein.

He was taken into custody in North Carolina on warrants out of Miami-Dade County.

Police said the warrants are not related to the hit and run crash, which remains under investigation.

Bernstein will eventually be extradited back to Miami-Dade County to face a judge.