11 Cuban migrants come ashore near Keys resort

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

The migrants landed in a wooden boat near the Amara Cay Resort in Islamorada (USBP)

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Eleven Cuban migrants arrived on a homemade boat near an Islamorada resort Thursday morning and were detained by federal officials.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, the migrants told agents they left Cuba Tuesday, arriving near the Amara Cay Resort dehydrated because of high temperatures during their two days at sea.

The migrants were taken to the U.S. Border Patrol station in Marathon and were evaluated by medics and provided water, shoes and dry clothing, agents said.

The incident comes a day after Border Patrol agents detained 16 Cubans who came ashore near Key West, and two days after officials detained seven migrants from Cuba who made landfall on an uninhabited island near Key West and became stranded.

Federal agencies are dealing with a massive increase in migration from Cuba. The Coast Guard said crews have intercepted more than 3,400 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, 2021.

