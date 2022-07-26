Cuban migrants rescued after getting stranded on uninhabited island near Key West

Seven Cuban migrants arrived in Boca Grande Key Tuesday morning onboard this homemade boat.

KEY WEST, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol partners rescued seven Cuban migrants Tuesday morning who came ashore on an uninhabited island and became stranded.

According to Border Patrol officials, the migrants, who were onboard a homemade boat, made landfall in Boca Grande Key, which is located west of Key West.

Officials said the group was stranded on the island, but were eventually rescued.

They are now in Border Patrol custody and are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

Federal agencies are dealing with a massive increase in migration from Cuba. The Coast Guard said crews have intercepted more than 3,400 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, 2021.