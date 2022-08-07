Early voting begins today in Miami-Dade as primary races heat up in South Florida

Early voting for the primary election in Miami-Dade County begins Monday.

AVENTURA, Fla. – Early voting for the primary election in Miami-Dade County begins Monday.

While campaign ads have been in heavy rotation online and over airwaves, election workers in Miami-Dade have been busy preparing for a problem free process.

“We do take great pains when it comes to making sure that we have the latest technology to make sure from a cybersecurity perspective, from a physical security perspective, that there will be no fraud,” Miami-Dade Deputy Supervisor of Elections Suzy Trutie said.

Several key races are on the ballot, including former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, now a Democrat, running to unseat current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, is also in on the fight.

At least four of South Florida’s Congressional representatives are trying to keep their seat in Congress.

Some district lines have been redrawn.

In Broward County, early voting won’t open for another week, but the race for a highly contested Congressional seat that represents Broward and part of Palm Beach County is already heating up.

Current Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus McCormick and former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness were part of a tense discussion Sunday morning on This Week in South Florida.

Cherfilus-McCormick won the seat by just five votes to replace the late Alcee Hastings.

“My opponent has been leading this misinformation campaign, this honesty campaign, and it really shows his inexperience in understanding federal legislation,” she said, referring to Holness.

“What is clear is that Sheila, she lies,” Holness said.

